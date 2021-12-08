Steve Zahn To Play Tammy Wynette Husband & Manager George Richey In ‘George & Tammy’

EXCLUSIVE: As production gets underway today on the John Hillcoat-directed George & Tammy with Michael Shannon playing George Jones and Jessica Chastain Tammy Wynette in a drama about their tempestuous marriage, Steve Zahn has joined the six-episode limited series. He will play George Richey, a songwriter, producer and mainstay of the Nashville country music community who married Wynette after she and Jones split up in 1975. Richey managed Wynette until her death in 1998.

Production began today in North Carolina on a series that will premiere exclusively on Spectrum followed by a second window on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.

Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) is the show’s creator and EP along with Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Josh Brolin and Chastain. David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari are executive producing through 101 Studios (Yellowstone) along with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff, and Chastain and Freckle Films partner Kelly Carmichael. The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, penned by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. Sylvia and Goluboff wrote the series. Zahn is repped by UTA and Principal.

Said Chastain: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be reunited with John Hillcoat and Michael Shannon having worked with them both previously. John brings his artistry and leadership to all of his projects while Michael’s brilliant performances make everyone raise their game. I’m excited Steve Zahn will also be joining the project, I’ve loved him ever since Happy,Texas and really admire his recent work in The White Lotus. I’m so grateful to have such talent for our exploration of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.”