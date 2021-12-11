You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Carmen Salinas Dies: Mexican Telenovelas And Film Star Was 82

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Steve Bronski Dies: Cofounder Of Gay Pop Pioneers Bronski Beat Was 61

Steve Bronski, a cofounding member of the British synth-pop trio Bronski Beat, died Thursday. The BBC reported his age as 61. No cause of death or other details were given.

His bandmate Jimmy Somerville described him as a “talented and very melodic man Working with him on songs and the one song that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time. Thanks for the melody, Steve.”

Bronski, whose real name was Steven Forrest, formed the band with Somerville and Larry Steinbachek in 1983. They were militantly opposed to being “safe” gay musicians, and their records were embraced by the community eager to take a more activist stance at the dawn of the AIDS era.

He moved to London in 1983, and Bronski Beat played its first gig in autumn of that year.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad