Stephen Colbert & ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Cast Pay Musical Tribute To Favorite Trilogy

Stephen Colbert has been singing the praises of The Lord of the Rings for 20 years, and now, as he says in last night’s musical tribute, he’s ready to rap. Joining him in “The #1 Trilly” – short for trilogy – are some folks who know their way around Middle-earth: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen.

Also taking part in the music video: Method Man, Killer Mike, Anna Kendrick and Jon Batiste.

Colbert explained on last night’s Late Show that the talk show will be off over the holidays, when the anniversary of the trilogy’s first installment, The Fellowship of the Ring, actually arrives. He recruited some famous Tolkien fellows for an early tribute.

Watch “The #1 Trilly” above.