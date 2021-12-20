‘Stars In The House’ Sets Special Omicron Episode Tonight With Covid Experts & Broadway Performers

Stars in the House, the YouTube and streaming talk and performance series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley since the March 2020 Broadway shutdown, will feature a special episode tonight focusing on the new Omicron variant and what it means for Broadway.

Joining Rudetsky and Wesley will be CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, as well as Michael Mina (Chief Science Officer at EMed) and Kim Prather, PH.D, (Distinguished Chair in Atmospheric Chemistry, UC San Diego). Also joining them throughout the episode with their own questions about Omicron will be Broadway’s Audra McDonald, Jagged Little Pill cast members Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten and Kathryn Gallagher, Hamilton‘s Miguel Cervantes, and Christine Toy Johnson from the Come From Away national tour.

“Seth and I decided at the last minute to ask Dr. Jon LaPook, who has been with us since Day One of Stars in the House, if he would help us put together a special episode of the show in order to answer some of the many questions about the Omicron variant that I’m sure many people are having right now,” said Wesley. “In addition to having two of the world’s leading experts on testing and aerosols, we’re also going to have actors from shows which have recently been cancelled with their own questions.”

The episode will livestream at 8 pm ET on Monday, December 20 on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com. Viewers will be able to ask questions live, and make donations to The Actors Fund.

In the last week, Broadway has been hit by a surge of cancellations due to Covid.