Stacey Abrams To Run Again For Governor Of Georgia

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Stacey Abrams is waging another run for governor of Georgia.

She posted her announcement on Twitter, in which she said, “My job has been to put my head down and keep working toward one Georgia.”

Abrams drew on entertainment industry support in her 2018 race, in which she lost to Republican Brian Kemp, then the secretary of state. Kemp has announced that he will run for reelection. During her 2018 campaign, Oprah Winfrey campaigned with her and even walked precincts, while Abrams tapped industry donors and emphasized the state’s role as a production center.

After the 2018 election, Abrams founded a voting rights organization, Fair Fight, and worked to boost turnout in the state. That paid off in 2020, when Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia and Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flipped two Senate seats to the Democrats, giving the party control.

Although her candidacy sets up the possibility of a rematch with Kemp, the current governor faces a primary challenge, with former state Rep. Vernon Jones, a pro-Donald Trump Republican, planning to run against him. Kemp earned Trump’s scorn after he refused to block the results.

Abrams served in the Georgia state Assembly, serving as minority leader before running for governor in 2018. After her loss, she was tapped to give the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2019, something that helped elevate her profile on the national stage. She was thought to be among the early contenders to serve as Biden’s running mate before he ultimately chose Kamala Harris.

