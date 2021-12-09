‘Squid Game’ Most Tweeted About 2021 TV Show; Superheroes, K-Pop, Taylor Swift, Manchester United Top Twitter Year-End Rankings

Another first for Squid Game. Twitter, which swung into year-end spirit today with 2021 rankings, showed the Netflix viral hit was, unsurprisingly, the most tweeted-about show on streaming in the U.S. this year. WandaVision and Loki (Disney+) were nos. two and three, followed by iCarly on Paramount+ and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

Across all of U.S. TV, there was a hint of nostalgia with Squid Game followed by retro WandaVision and classics Sesame Street, SNL, Game of Thrones, Jeopardy!, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons, Loki and The Walking Dead. In films, Black Panther topped the top-ten most tweeted about, followed by Godzilla vs Kong, Zack Snyder’s Justice league, The Suicide Squad (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Out, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Black Widow, Dune, Mortal Kombat and Shrek. Superheroes, especially from the MCU, ruled.

“Across the globe, people on Twitter strengthened their bonds to their communities in 2021 — including social movements, fandoms, sports teams, and more — proving that connection transcended borders and screens,” said the social media platform in a post today. Its annual ranking of most-tweeted about, top-liked and most-shared tweets is a bid to get that word out.

Twitter just saw its CEO Jack Dorsey step down suddenly. Former chief technology officer Parag Agarwal now has the reins and a mandate to innovate and grow the service, which had 211 million active users as of last quarter, a much smaller footprint than Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. It punches above its weight in terms of recognition but has had challenges monetizing and expanding the reach it has. Entertainment is a big part of Twitter’s strategy. The ad-supported platform has been actively ramping up its work with Hollywood under managing director of Global Media & Entertainment, Ged Tarpey, who is oversees relationships and promotions with studios, networks and streamers.

(In early 2021, Twitter banned one of its biggest draws, former President Donald Trump, from the platform following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.)

The Reality TV tweet champion was The Bachelor, followed by RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Voice, American Idol and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Twitter noted the rise of Korean entertainment in the tweet-sphere, beside viral sensation Squid Game and extending to K-Pop group BTS — the top tweeted about among musicians globally and 4th in the U.S. It’s the top K-Pop band everywhere of course (followed Blackpink, Exo, NCT and Ateez — yes K-Pop got it’s own category in the ranking.)

After releasing Taylor’s Version of her music, Taylor Swift became the top most tweeted about female musician in the U.S. Beyoncé is no. 3 and Britney Spears, who had an eventful year, no. 9. Swift is also the #2 most tweeted about musician globally behind BTS. New album releases drove conversations around other most-tweeted about musicians in the U.S. led by Drake/Certified Loverboy, Kanye/ Donda and Lil Nas X/Montero.

The most-liked celebrity tweet in the U.S. (1.3M) came from from Simone Biles, who is also the top tweeted-about female athlete and most tweeted about Olympian in the nation. It’s an eclectic list. Celebrity tweet no. 2 was JoJo Siwa’s coming out tweet.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics were the most tweeted about sporting event globally. Manchester United moved up a spot from 2020 to be the most discussed sports team worldwide, while the team’s Tweet welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo home was the second most Retweeted Tweet worldwide.

Nick Jr’s tweet celebrating Blue’s Clues’ 25th anniversary is the number 1 “Quote Tweet” in the U.S.