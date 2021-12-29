‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Hints At A Third Season In New Interview

The famed television series, Netflix original series Squid Game, may be getting a season three ahead of its season two premiere.

According to the Korea Times, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk stated, “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

Squid Game is a survival drama set in Seoul, where hundreds of financially strapped contestants signed away their life rights to play children’s games for a chance at winning a $38 million grand prize. Lose any round and be prepared for a grisly death.

It’s the first time Dong-hyuk has talked about the possibility of a third season after confirming plans that Netflix was producing a second season. The creator previously told Deadline that he had begun the creative process for the follow-up after the Korean dystopian drama series quickly reached No. 1 in 90 countries within the first two weeks. Netflix’s most-watched series ever with more than 142M households watching.

The record-breaking series is most notable for its popularity and its talent which helped garner the Korean language show awards and nominations in the United States including Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series, best performance by an actor – drama (Lee Jung-jae), and best performance by an actor in a supporting role on television (Oh Yeong-su).