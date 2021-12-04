Spotify Removes Many Top Comedians From Service In Royalty Payments Dispute

John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart are among the big name comedians whose work has been removed from streaming service Spotify in a fight over royalty payments.

The Wall St. Journal reports that the dispute centers on a group of entertainers who are attempting to be paid a copyright royalty for jokes they wrote when they are played on radio and digital service providers like Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora and YouTube.

The effort to win the royalties is being led by global rights administrator Spoken Giants. That organization wants to collect royalties for underlying composition copyrights of spoken-word media. They point to songwriters, who are paid for use of their music and lyrics.

Whe negotiations broke down, Spotify removed the comedian content.

The WSJ reported that comics are currently paid as performers on a digital service through their label or distributor and digital performance rights organization SoundExchange. But they aren’t paid as writers of the work, which Spoken Giants calls their literary rights.