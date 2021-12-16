Spike Lee Sets New Creative Partnership With Netflix

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman) has entered into a new creative partnership with Netflix, which will see him directing and producing narrative features for the streamer under a multi-year deal.

The partnership kicking off in January comes on the heels of Netflix’s collaborations with Lee on the Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods (which he wrote and directed), the series She’s Gotta Have It (which he created, wrote and directed), the film version of Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man show Rodney King (which he directed) and the Stefon Bristol sci-fi film See You Yesterday (which he produced).

Through the new partnership, Netflix has also committed to invest in and provide financial support for Lee’s ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation across the entertainment industry.

“There Is No Better Way For Me And My Company 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks To Begin The New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott And Tendo-Da Fearless Leaders Of NETFLIX. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus On The New Diverse Storytellers,” said Lee. “YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

“Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining,” added Scott Stuber, who serves as Head of Global Film at Netflix. “We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”

Spike and 40 Acres were represented in their negotiation with Netflix by ICM Partners and Lawrence Shire and Peter Grant of Grubman Shire.