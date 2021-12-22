‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rises To $328M+, 2nd Highest 5-Day Ever; ‘The King’s Man’ Delivers $800K Previews

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $31.4M on Tuesday, -15% from Monday’s $37.1M at 4,336 locations. All in, Spider-Man: No Way Home counts $328.7M stateside through five days, the No. 2 five-day gross of all-time after Avengers: Endgame ($427M) and the highest December 5-day gross of all-time beating Star Wars: Force Awakens ($325.4M).

Global for No Way Home, as Nancy Tartaglione will assess, is closing in on the highest grossing movie during the pandemic, No Time to Die‘s $774M. The latest Sony Spider-Man crossed $700M WW yesterday with a cume that stands at $751.3M. Many analysts believe a $1 billion is feasible for the latest MCU title even without China in the mix, which Sony is still awaiting a date for.

Spidey’s Tuesday ranks fifth on the all-time domestic box office list for the day after Sony/Marvels’ Spider-Man: Far From Home ($39.2M, that pic’s opening day), Star Wars: Force Awakens ($37.3M), 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man ($35M), and Avengers: Endgame ($33.1M). No Way Home is booked at 4,336 theaters and is expected to ease -45% in its second weekend, where Christmas falls on a Saturday, for $143M.

20th Century Studios

Disney fired off 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man yesterday at 4PM and saw $800K in previews. The Matthew Vaughn directed prequel per industry projections is expected to clear $20M by Monday, which will be celebrated as a holiday in some parts of the US. Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Matrix Resurrections, which hits theaters and HBO Max today, and Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2 did not hold previews last night, however, the latter took in around $1.5M during paid sneaks over Black Friday weekend.

Some comps for The King’s Man based off previews include Assassin’s Creed which did $1.35M in the shadow of Star Wars: Rogue One‘s dominance at the box office before filing an $17.7M 5-day with Christmas on a Sunday, and a $22.2M 6-day. Sony/Village Roadshow’s Passengers, also released that year, posted a $1.2M Tuesday for a $22.1M 5-day and $29.7M 6-day. Then there’s the Brad Pitt-Marion Cotillard period action movie Allied which did $600K in Tuesday previews before filing a $17.7M 5-day over the Thanksgiving 2017 stretch.

Everyone’s wondering if Matrix Resurrections and Sing 2 will become their own events in the face of Spider-Man. The answer is certainly, however, no one is expecting for King’s Man to emulate its two predecessors Kingsman: The Secret Service or Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Each respectively opened to $36.2M and $39M and legged out to $128.2M and $100.2M. If it does, that would truly be a great sign for an older-skewing title during the pandemic.

Disney

In second place among regular released movies was Disney’s Encanto, which hits Disney+ on Friday, earning an estimated $1.5M at 3,525, +11% from Monday for a running total of $84.3M. Disney also owned 3rd with 20th Century Studios/Amblin’s West Side Story making an estimated $804K at 2,820 venues, +13% from Monday, for a running total of $19.7M. Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife ranked 4th with $636K, +21%, at 3,295 locations for a running total in its fifth week of $118.4M. MGM/UAR’s House of Gucci, booked at 1,907, saw $382K, +4% from Monday and a running stateside cume of $45.8M, while Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley, at 2,145 theaters, made $382K, +12% for a five day total of $3.5M.