‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Climbs To $645M Overseas As Global Swings To $1.16B

Spider-Man: No Way Home on Tuesday officially became Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with $1.16B. This surpasses the global total of its predecessor, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which finaled at $1.13B. The split on the Tom Holland/Zendaya/Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer through Tuesday is $516.4M domestic and $644.9M at the international box office.

Overseas, the film added $28.4M on Tuesday in 61 markets.

Already becoming the No. 1 movie of 2021 worldwide as it swung past $1B last weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the No. 1 title of the year overseas for all Hollywood releases, overtaking No Time To Die. Currently ahead of No Way Home are a trio of Chinese titles before Peter Parker can claim the overall No. 1 spot.

Here’s what’s extra amazing about this Jon Watts-directed installment’s rapid ascension: No Way Home fully overtook Far From Home’s worldwide total in just 14 days — doing so without China. That market had contributed about $200M to Far From Home in 2019. No Way Home is not currently dated in China.

Of course, what’s more, we are still in a pandemic, during a period that has seen re-closures and increased restrictions in some offshore markets; but the friendly neighborhood webslinger is further proof that theatrical can still thrive.

No Way Home has plenty of legroom ahead — and Japan to come in January.

The Top 10 international box office markets through Tuesday are the UK ($76.6M), Mexico ($57.9M), Korea ($43.2M), France ($42.1M), Australia ($35.9M), Brazil ($35.6M), India ($30.9M), Russia ($30.1M), Germany ($23.2M) and Italy ($21M).

The next five are Spain ($18.5M), Hong Kong ($14.1M), Taiwan ($13.2M), Argentina ($12M) and Malaysia ($10.8M).