‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Charts 3rd Best Monday Ever With $37M+; Pic Continues To Break Records With Domestic Cume At $297M+

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home raked in $37.1M on Monday, making it the third best for that day ever behind 2018’s Black Panther ($40.15M) and 2015’s Star Wars: Force Awakens ($40.109M). The running total for the MCU title stands at $297.2M through four days. Indeed, headlines about the looming Omicron, aren’t impacting ticket sales, and we’re not hearing any whispers about reduced capacities at U.S. theaters, nor any news that they’re bound to close.

That’s the #2 four-day gross of all-time behind Avengers: Endgame ($393.9M), the highest December and Sony Pictures four-day gross of all-time; the best Monday gross in the Spider-Man franchise and for Sony Pictures; and the #2 December Monday gross of all-time and the #3 Super Hero film Monday of all-time.

Yesterday, Comscore reported that 65% K-12 schools were on break and 83% colleges. Those numbers respectively grow today to 65% and 87% before hitting 100% off on Friday, Christmas Eve.

Even with Christmas falling on a Saturday, which means a slower Friday due to Christmas Eve, industry estimates have Spider-Man: No Way Home falling around -45% in weekend 2, assuming all market situations are normal given the Omicron swirl. That will put the second weekend of the Jon Watts-directed, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal produced movie at $143M, would land it as the third best 2nd weekend after Star Wars: Force Awakens ($149.2M) and Avengers: Endgame ($147.3M).

Force Awakens, which was released in a year when Christmas fell on a Friday, saw $49.3M on the holiday with Sunday, Dec. 26th becoming the sequel’s fourth highest grossing day with $56.7M. Given how Christmas is on the weekend this year, distribution executives are savoring the fact that there will be a good portion of potential moviegoers off from work on Monday, Dec. 27.

