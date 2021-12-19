‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Amazing With $587M+ Global Bow, Snares 3rd Biggest All-Time WW Debut & Sony’s Best Ever – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the third biggest global opener of all-time with $587.2M. Crossing the $500M mark makes it only the sixth film ever to the milestone in a launch frame. The Jon Watts-directed MCU entry instantly becomes the No. 6 movie of 2021 worldwide (No. 3 for the studios), overtaking all other Marvel pics this year. Topping $500M at open is even more impressive as NWH did it without China, only the second film ever to the five-century mark sans that giant market.

For Sony, this is the biggest opening weekend, ever.

At the international box office, No Way Home grossed $334.2M from 60 markets across five days, landing at No. 7 for the year so far among all titles, and No. 4 for Hollywood.

In like-for-like overseas markets at current exchange rates, the pic’s opening weekend surpasses Spider-Man: Far From Home by 72%, Spider-Man: Homecoming by 113%, Venom: Let There Be Carnage by 183%, No Time To Die by 113%, and F9 by 210%.

Peter Parker and his friends and foes bolted out of the gate on Wednesday overseas, rolling into a total of 60 markets through Friday. Ultimately, it blasted past industry projections. Last week, we said a $290M global start was the floor for this much-anticipated film. Given conditions overseas, including curfews that came into play over the weekend and some market closures, it was necessary to be prudent with expectations. A phenomenon like this doesn’t come around often, and less so during these past nearly two years of a pandemic.

Word of mouth is platinum with all markets responding positively to the Tom Holland/Zendaya/Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer that brings back such characters as Electro, Doc Ock and Green Goblin. And in those places were restrictions have been added, moviegoers found a way to see Spidey regardless — in some cases with cinemas opening in the early morning hours to accommodate demand.

