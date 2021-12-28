You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Sony Pictures Classics, UAR Upbeat On ‘Parallel Mothers’ Open, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Expansion Amid Omicron – Specialty Box Office

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Heading To Over Half Billion At Domestic Box Office Today

Spider-Man: No Way Home To Cross $500M
Sony

Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Homethe gift that keeps on giving, raked in an estimated $25.4M on Monday at 4,336 theaters, off 23% from Sunday’s $33.2M, which puts the MCU title at $495.8M in U.S. and Canada. For sure, Spider-Man: No Way Home will click past the half billion mark stateside today; our sources believing a $750M final domestic is possible, which would yield a $610M net profit after all ancillaries. We’ll update you once studios file their official numbers this AM. This morning’s report is based off industry early estimates.

For the second Monday of a big Christmas blockbuster, No Way Home files behind 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, ($32M), 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($31.3M) and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($27.4M, which was Christmas Day). However, No Way Home‘s second Monday is skyscraper heights above Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker ($15.3M), Avengers: Endgame ($10.7M) and Avengers: Infinity War ($8.2M).

'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Already In The Black From $1B WW Box Office, Could See Ultimate $600M+ Net Profit

In second on Monday was Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2 with an estimated $7.6M, -12% from Sunday for a running total of $47.1M.

the matrix resurrections
“The Matrix Resurrections” Warner Bros

Third belonged to Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s The Matrix Resurrections which saw an estimated $1.7M, -63% from Sunday for a running six day total of $24.2M. The fourthquel is available in homes as well as on HBO Max. Samba TV, which is the most notable third-party measurement of streaming viewership, clocked 2.8M U.S. households that watched the Lana Wachowski-directed movie on Smart TVs from Wednesday to Sunday for at least 5 minutes (Samba doesn’t measure mobile viewers). Meanwhile, box office analytics corp EntTelligence measured that less people people bought tickets to Matrix Resurrections over its first five days at 1.76M.

20th Century Studios/Disney/MARV’s prequel The King’s Man collected an estimated $1.4M yesterday in 4th place, -34% from Sunday, for a six-day total just under $11M.

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story’ Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s faith-based flyover country football drama American Underdog minted an estimated $1.27M in 5th place, -24%, for a 3-day take after its Saturday opening of $7.16M.

 

 

