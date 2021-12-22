‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surges To $751M Global; Tops $400M Overseas – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: Sony/Marvel’s friendly neighborhood webslinger now leads the No. 4 movie of 2021 worldwide, as Spider-Man: No Way Home overtakes F9 with $751.3M through Tuesday. At the international box office, Peter Parker has also leapt to a new milestone, topping the $400M milestone with yesterday’s grosses for a running cume of $422.6M in 68 offshore markets. No Way Home is currently the No. 6 title of the year overseas (No. 3 among Hollywood titles). Domestically, the film also hit a new benchmark.

No Way Home has now become the third studio movie of the pandemic to cross $700M, doing so in just its first full week — and it has a lot of play ahead. Thailand debuts tomorrow with Spidey-keen Japan due on January 7.

Tuesday’s international take was $38.6M, after Monday brought in $41.2M. The UK leads all play, having crossed the $50M mark.

The Top 10 international markets are now: the UK ($52.7M), Mexico ($41.4MM), Korea ($27.1M), France ($26.2M), Brazil ($24.4M), Australia ($24M), India ($21.8M), Russia ($20.3M), Italy ($14.9M) and Germany ($13.8M).

Adding in Korea’s Wednesday (not reflected above) the cume there is an estimated $28.4M — NWH has continued to dominate the market where a curfew is in place.

The Jon Watts-directed MCU entry started overseas rollout last Wednesday, going on to set records in multiple markets and ended the weekend at $340.8M international for a staggering $600.8M worldwide debut. The latter made it the third biggest global opener ever, the fourth biggest internationally (unadjusted) and the second biggest domestically where it edged out Avengers: Infinity War.