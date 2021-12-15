Sony Moves ‘Bullet Train’ & ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ To Summer

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home dominates the world this weekend and 2022 sets in, Sony has moved its David Leitch directed Brad Pitt action movie Bullet Train and Hello Sunshine production Where the Crawdads Sing to July, respectively July 15 and July 22.

Bullet Train was previously scheduled on April 8 next year, while Crawdads was on June 24.

Bullet Train travels away from a weekend where it was squaring off with Paramount’s event feature Sonic The Hedgehog 2 to a weekend where there aren’t any major studio films scheduled. The Leitch movie will be booked on premium large format screens.

On its new date, Crawdads goes up against Paramount Animation’s Under the Boardwalk and the Jordan Peele directed horror movie Nope. On Where the Crawdads Sing’ old date was, the pic was up against Warner Bros.’ Baz Luhrmann movie Elvis and a Universal Blumhouse movie. Based on the Delia Owens novel, Where the Crawdads Sing follows a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South, who then becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, and Harris Dickinson. Olivia Newman directs from a screenplay written by Lucy Alibar. The film is being produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine.

Sony also dated Screen Gems’ The Bride for Aug. 26, 2022. The Bride is a contemporary thriller that tells the story of young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only to realize her presence at the wedding has sinister motivations. The Bride is directed by Jessica M. Thompson. Original script is by Blair Butler, based on her pitch, with revisions by Thompson. Emile Gladstone produces. The movie stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty with Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee, Courtney Taylor, Alana Boden and Stephanie Corneliussen.