Sony Pictures Television Acquires ‘His Dark Materials’ And ‘I Hate Suzie’ Producer Bad Wolf; Expands UK Production Footprint

Sony Pictures Television has signaled its big UK drama ambitions by taking a majority stake in His Dark Materials and I Hate Suzie producer Bad Wolf.

The deal includes the Wolf Studios Wales sound stage facility in Cardiff along with Bad Wolf’s 30% stake in sister company Bad Wolf America. Sony also takes over Sky, HBO and Access Entertainment’s minority stakes.

Since being launched by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner in 2015, Cardiff-based Bad Wolf has been one of the most successful UK drama producers, sweeping up at awards ceremonies for the likes of Sky’s I Hate Suzie and HBO’s The Night Of, along with producing premium offerings such as Sky’s A Discovery of Witches and BBC2/HBO’s Industry.

The indie said it spent £120M ($159.8M) on local suppliers between 2015 and 2020 and created around 2,500 jobs, fulfilling an ambition to deliver a one-in-12 multiplier effect to the local area after being loaned £4M ($5.3M) by the Welsh government upon setup.

Wayne Garvie, Sony Pictures Television’s President, International Production, said the indie has “established itself as one of the world’s most admired drama producers in the blink of an eye.”

“Jane and her team have built a tremendous business and established Wales as the home of some of the most fantastic tales of the age and now we aim to help them build still further,” he added.

Tranter said: “The last five years have been a hugely rewarding experience as we built a production infrastructure and a creative community based out of Wolf Studios Wales that could compete with any TV production in the world. Sony Pictures Television share our vision for the company going forward, and their immediate understanding and belief in the ethos of Bad Wolf make them the perfect partners for our future.”

The acquisition is in keeping with Sony’s strategy to expand its UK production portfolio and volume of IP. In the past two years, the outfit has acquired children’s indie Silvergate Media, sports and factual producer Whisper and Sex Education indie Eleven.

UK TV trade Broadcast first reported news of the deal in October.