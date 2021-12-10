‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Trailer: Ben Schwartz Returns As Beloved Blue Blur Along With Tails & Knuckles

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has officially arrived as star Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey unveiled the sequel’s trailer at The Game Awards on Thursday.

Jeff Fowler who directed the first installment will return to helm the sequel with a screenplay penned by original scribes Pat Casey, Josh MIller and John Whittington. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will return to produce with Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and Tim Miller serving as executive producers.

Based on the beloved video game franchise from Sega, Sonic tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. The sequel is set to feature more characters from the Sonic universe including side-kicks Knuckles the Echidna and Tails the Fox, voiced by Idris Elba and video game voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey, respectively. Also returning is Carrey, who will reprise his role as evil genius Dr. Robotnik, also known as Dr. Eggman. The second film will focus on the battle for chaos emeralds.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will premiere April 8, 2022.

The first film also featured James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, who will return in the sequel. Released in theaters in February 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog grossed over $58 million domestically in its opening weekend to become the best domestic opening for a video game property on the big screen to date. The film has since grossed close to $320 million worldwide.

Sonic the Hedgehog has spanned several iterations from Sega consoles in the 1990s to mobile fan and absorption into the Nintendo Mario Brothers video game universe. The series had sold over 80 million physical copies of games and over 350 million units across packaged software and mobile downloads. Sonic has also spawned five TV series in its history.

Watch the trailer above.