‘Something From Tiffany’s’: Amazon & Hello Sunshine Movie Adds Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell & Leah Jeffries

EXCLUSIVE: The feature adaptation of Melissa Hill’s novel Something From Tiffany’s, which is already shooting in New York City, has added four to the Amazon Original and Hello Sunshine movie: Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell, and Leah Jeffries.

As Deadline first reported, Zoey Deutch is starring and executive producing Something from Tiffany’s with Daryl Wein directing from Tamara Chestna’s script. The film reps the first full studio feature from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon is producing with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

The holiday romantic comedy will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. In the movie, a woman’s life is upended when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with.

Sampson currently stars in Insecure and The Flash. He has also appeared in How to Get Away with Murder and the film Miss Juneteenth.

Nicholson has appeared in Promising Young Woman, Neil LaBute’s upcoming Out of the Blue, and Prime Video’s Panic.

Mitchell rose to prominence through her performance as Emily Fields in 160 episodes of Pretty Little Liars and has since starred in the series You and Dollface.

Jeffries has appeared in Rel and Empire and is recently finished filming the upcoming Universal feature Beast, starring Idris Elba.

Wein co-wrote, co-produced and directed the 2021 MGM comedy, How It Ends, under his Mister Lister Films banner, which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. He also co-wrote and directed the feature, White Rabbit, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine are currently in production on the musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.