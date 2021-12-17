Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart To Close Out 2021 With Year-End Special On Peacock

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart are bidding farewell (and good riddance) to 2021. The duo will close out the year with 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart, a 75-minute special, produced by Hart’s LOL Studios and Snoop Dogg’s Snoopadelic Films, to premiere Tuesday, December 28 on Peacock.

The special is described as “an edgy, insightful and hilarious retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but mostly turned into a sequel of the sh*t show that was 2020.”

Reprising their roles behind the same desk used in their Peacock summer hit Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg, the comedy duo will provide unfiltered takes on everything from politics to pop culture to social media to sports and even space billionaires. They’ll cover some of the biggest stories of the year, but also highlight some less covered moments with their irreverent humor, charm and unique points of view, per Peacock.

The hosts will be joined by celebrity guests including Mark Cuban, DJ D-Nice, DL Hughley, Loni Love, Killer Mike, William Shatner, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Strahan, who’ll offer their own thoughtful and humorous perspectives on the chaotic year.



2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart is executive produced by Hart, Snoop Dogg, Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry and Sara Ramaker. The special is produced by LOL Studios and Snoopadelic Films.

Watch a teaser clip below.