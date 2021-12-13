Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent Developing ‘Murder Was The Case’ Drama Series As Part Of Starz’ Hip-Hop Anthology 

The story of Snoop Dogg’s murder trial and his hit single Murder was the Case are being developed as a series for Starz.

The rapper, real name Calvin Broadus, has teamed with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, to develop A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case (w/t) for the cable network.

It marks the second in Starz’ anthology series A Moment In Time after it revealed last year it was developing A Moment In Time: The Massacre, about 50 Cent’s rivalry with rapper The Game.

Starz is currently searching for a writer for the project.

It will tell the story of how, in 1993, Broadus, was charged with first degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, aka Malik.

Related Story Golden Globes Nominations Prove A Missed Opportunity For Scandal-Stained HFPA

The trial was going on during the release of Snoop Dogg’s debut album, Doggy Style, on which the most popular single was the song Murder was the Case. The publicity of the case boosted sales to over 5M albums, but the violent nature of the song would go on to hurt Snoop’s case in his trial. Represented by defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who repped OJ Simpson just the year before, Snoop Dogg and his defense claimed that his bodyguard was the shooter and acted in self-defense. This season will pull back the curtain on the story and show what Snoop dealt with in front of and behind cameras.

Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television alongside executive producers Broadus, Shante Broadus and Sara Ramaker through Snoopadelic Films. Anthony Wilson will also serve as an executive producer on the series from Lionsgate Television.

Broadus said, “I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” added Jackson. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”