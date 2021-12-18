‘SNL’: Charli XCX Pulls Out Due To Limited Crew Caused By Covid Caution

Charli XCX has had to pull out of tonight’s Saturday Night Live as a result of issues around Covid.

The pop star was set to be the musical guest for this evening’s performance, which is hosted by Paul Rudd.

However, she said that as a result of the limited crew on tonight’s show, caused by Covid caution, she’s unable to perform. She said she was “devastated” by the news.

“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performance will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken,” she wrote on social media. “It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back. I am currently safe and healthy, but of course, very sad. Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

It comes hours after the NBC show imposed restrictions for its taping tonight due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

New York State yesterday recorded the highest single-day total of new Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The count of 21,027 new infections is well above the previous recorded high of 19,942 on January 14, at the absolute peak of the winter 2021 surge.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew,” a spokesperson for SNL, which is based in New York, said Saturday. “The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”