Sky Studios Promotes ‘Devils’ And ‘Gomorrah’ Producer Nils Hartmann To Oversee Germany And Italy

Sky Studios’ Devils and Gomorrah producer Nils Hartmann has had his role expanded to oversee both Germany and Italy, replacing Marcus Ammon in the former.

Reporting to Sky Studios Chief Content Officer Jane Millichip and starting immediately, Hartmann, who has been with Sky Italia for almost two decades, will help ramp up the pay-TV giant’s original content offering that will see 60 German and international originals launch soon in Germany, Austria and Switzerland including new series of Das Boot and Babylon Berlin.

Hartmann has overseen successful European hits such as Devils, Gomorrah and The Young Pope during his lengthy tenure.

His promotion to Senior Vice President Sky Studios Deutschland & Italia sees him replace Ammon, who moved to Das Boot producer Bavaria Fiction over the summer. Execs Frank Jastfelder, Oliver Uenzen and Andreas Messerschmidt had been leading the German team in the interim.

Millichip praised Hartmann’s “ability to spot, nurture and develop ideas” in a note to staff, seen by Deadline, which said he will lead Sky Deutschland through its “next phase of growth.”

“His strong and deep relationships with talent are second to none,” she added. “Thanks to his creative vision, Sky customers in Italy, and across the group, have benefitted from a string of award-winning and critically acclaimed Italian Sky Originals.”