Shudder Sets Supernatural Thriller ‘Brooklyn 45’ As Latest Original

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Network’s genre-focused streaming service Shudder has commissioned its latest original movie, Brooklyn 45, written and directed by Ted Geoghegan (We Are Still Here, Mohawk). The streamer will launch the pic exclusively in 2022.

The film, which began principal photography on December 2, is set on a freezing evening in December 1945, as five military veterans gather together in the ornate parlour of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood, they have reunited to support their troubled host – but when his invitation for cocktails turns into an impromptu séance, the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal.

Geoghegan penned the screenplay with assistance from his late father, a disabled Air Force Veteran-turned-history teacher.

“Since losing my dad, I’ve been obsessed with bringing the powerful, timely script we collaborated on to the screen. A story of the ghosts, rage, and toxicity that follow all human conflict, the heart of Brooklyn 45 beats just as poignantly today as it did when the film was set, 76 long years ago,” said the filmmaker.

Brooklyn 45 stars Anne Ramsay (A League of Their Own), Ezra Buzzington (The Hills Have Eyes), Jeremy Holm (The Ranger), Larry Fessenden (We Are Still Here), Ron E. Rains (Peter Rosenthal of The Onion’s Film Standar) and Kristina Klebe (Rob Zombie’s Halloween).

The film is produced by Shudder, Hangar 18 Media, and The Line Film Company. Seth Caplan is producing alongside Pasha Patriki and Michael Paszt of Hangar 18 Media, and Sarah Sharp of The Line Film Company. James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner Entertainment serve as executive producers on the picture.

“Shudder is delighted to partner with the Divide/Conquer, Raven Banner, and Hangar 18 teams to bring Ted’s vision from script to screen,” said Emily Gotto, VP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for Shudder. “Brooklyn 45 is set to terrify Shudder audiences and beyond in 2022.”