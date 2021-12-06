Shondaland Appoints Brand Exec Megha Tolia As President & COO

Shondaland is getting its first President.

Megha Tolia, who has worked is the branding space for companies including Method Products and Neutrogena, has been appointed President and COO of Shonda Rhimes’ company.

In the new role, she will be responsible for oversight of the company’s operations including growth, strategic planning and finance and will report to Rhimes.

Prior to joining Shondaland, she served on the management team of the Lifestyle Unit of SC Johnson as Vice President, E-Commerce and Strategy, and oversaw Method, Mrs. Meyers, Babyganics, and Ecover.

The hire comes after Rhimes recently extended her deal at Netflix, where she is making the second season of Bridgerton, spinoff Queen Charlotte and Inventing Anna. The company also operates Shondaland Audio with a partnership with iHeart.

“Over the past few years, Shondaland has expanded into many new business areas while simultaneously growing the number of people working in each of our departments,” said Rhimes. “Megha brings with her invaluable knowledge and experience to help Shondaland continue to successfully manage this growth while identifying new business opportunities and endeavors for the company.”

“I am honored to join Shonda and her talented team. I’ve always been drawn to mission-centric companies and have been a believer in Shondaland for a long time,” added Tolia. “I look forward to helping the business maximize new opportunities and continue its fast pace of growth – all while staying true to our heritage of powerful storytelling.”