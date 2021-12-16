‘Shirley’: Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, André Holland, Terrence Howard & More Board Regina King Film As It Heads To Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Lance Reddick (John Wick franchise), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), André Holland (Passing), Terrence Howard (Empire), Christina Jackson (Swagger), Michael Cherrie (Home Again), Dorian Missick (For Life), Amirah Vann (Underground), W. Earl Brown (Deadwood) and newcomer Ethan Jones Romero have joined the cast of Shirley, an upcoming film from Participant and Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions, which has landed at Netflix.

The feature from writer-director John Ridley tells the story of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm (King)—the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the U.S.—and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. It will draw on exclusive and extensive conversations with Chisholm’s family and friends, following her amidst her boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign.

Ridley is producing alongside Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard for Participant, and Regina King and Reina King for Royal Ties Productions. Jeff Skoll and Ted Gidlow are exec producing. No information on the roles to be played by the latest additions to the cast has been disclosed.

Participant will also be shepherding an impact campaign tied to Shirley, as part of its ongoing commitment to advancing civic engagement and social justice.

