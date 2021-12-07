Shine France Founder Thierry Lachkar Becomes CEO Of ITV Studios France

Thierry Lachkar, the Founder of Shine France and currently MD of French indie Deeply Superficial, has been named CEO of ITV Studios France, with Deeply Superficial set to be subsumed by ITVS France.

Lachkar, who launched The Voice and MasterChef in the nation, replaces Franck Firmin-Guion, who stepped down in July to become President of French producer Mediawan.

Lachkar will take up the role next week, reporting into MD, International Productions, Lisa Perrin, and overseeing a production outfit that is behind the likes of TFI1’s The Voice, France 2’s Spectaculaire and Amazon Prime co-pro Sans Filtre.

He set up Shine France in 2009 and founded Deeply Superficial nine years later, which recently tied with former Endemol Execs Lucas Church and David Flynn’s Youngest Media to form Youngest France.

Deeply Superficial’s development slate will now be developed and pitched by ITV Studios France and ITV Studios France will become a co-production partner on any Deeply Superficial shows that are commissioned, taking on physical production.

Perrin said: “Thierry has immense experience, having launched and built the Shine France business from scratch. I believe he will provide the creative credibility and flair to bolster and grow ITV Studios France. We’re delighted he’ll be taking the helm and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him and for the team at ITV Studios France.”

Lachkar pointed to a “dynamic portfolio of shows” at the production outfit including The Voice, which he helped launch in the territory during his Endemol tenure.

“There’s some great stuff in the pipeline and it’s the start of an exhilarating new challenge,” he added.

After starting out as an Acquisition Executive at Endemol in 1999, Lachkar moved to become Director of International Formats before being promoted to Deputy Managing Director and International Acquisition and Development, working his way up to Vice Deputy Endemol France before founding Shine.