‘Sweet Magnolias’ Duo Sheryl J. Anderson & Caron Tschampion Adapting Kristy Woodson Harvey’s ‘Peachtree Bluff’ For NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson and writer Caron Tschampion have teamed up with author Kristy Woodson Harvey to adapt the latter’s Peachtree Bluff novel series for NBC.

The network has put the TV adaptation into development with Ally McBeal co-exec producer Jeffrey Kramer and Jenna Nicholson exec producing.

The one-hour drama is centered around Ansley Murphy, who when her three adult daughters run to her in their charming seaside hometown of Peachtree Bluff, Ga., trying to escape problems that are shattering their personal lives, she’s delighted to help, until their presence exposes a secret that has the potential to tear them apart and reshape their very definition of what it means to be a family.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is producing.

Woodson Harvey and Tschampion will write and co-exec produce with Anderson as writer and exec producer. Kramer will exec produce via his newly independent Juniper Place Productions, and former Juniper Place exec Nicholson, who now oversees DeVon Franklin’s TV department, will also EP.

Woodson Harvey is the author of nine novels including four in The Peachtree Bluff series. That series of books includes Slightly South of Simple, The Secret to Southern Charm, The Southern Side of Paradise and Christmas in Peachtree Bluff.

Tschampion has written on series including Ugly Betty, Halt and Catch Fire and Rubicon in addition to her work on Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.

Anderson is the executive producer/showrunner of the same Netflix series, which recently wrapped production on its second season. Previously, she was creator/showrunner Ties That Bind, UPtv’s first scripted series.

Kramer said, “I am thrilled to share in the transfer of Kristy Woodson Harvey’s book series to television. Kristy is a star on the page and will be on screen. She is a talented young writer partnering on this with Caron Tschampion and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson. This caliber of talent augurs well for the future of this show.”

Harvey is repped by CAA and The Book Group, Tschampion is repped by Gersh and The Cartel, Anderson is repped by The Cartel and Kramer is repped by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Nicholson is repped by Jared Bloch at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.