You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Stacey Abrams To Run Again For Governor Of Georgia

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Board Member Susan Arnold To Succeed Bob Iger As Chairman Upon His Exit From Company
Read the full story

Sharon Jackson To Depart WME At End Of Year To Become A Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime talent agent Sharon Jackson is leaving WME to become a manager. Details of which management firm she will be landing are still being worked out. Insiders say Jackson will remain at the agency till the end of the year.

The veteran agent joined Endeavor from UTA in 2008.  She played a major role in building WME’s talent and comedy business, representing clients including Jonah Hill, Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, Jack Black, Aziz Ansari, Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevigne, Rebel Wilson, Natasha Lyonne, etc. She informed the agency today.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad