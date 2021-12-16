‘Severance’: Ben Stiller’s Apple Drama Series Gets Premiere Date & First Teaser

The Apple TV+ drama Severance is set to premiere on Feb. 18 via its streaming service. A first look trailer featuring stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken can be found above.

Severance—from director and executive producer Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson— takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Chris Black executive produces alongside Erickson, Stiller, and Nicky Weinstock, as well as Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers. Mark Friedman will serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside Erickson. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Watch the teaser in full above.