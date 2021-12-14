‘Servant’ Renewed For Season 4 At Apple

M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant has been handed another early renewal at Apple TV+.

The streamer has renewed the Tony Basgallop-created supernatural drama series for a fourth season.

However, there’s no word from the Cupertino-based tech company as to whether the series will be ending with the fourth season, as Shyamalan suggested last year.

“I outlined the whole series over the pandemic and figured out where I wanted it to go and how many episodes it would be. And it came out to 40,” he told Uproxx earlier this year.

The renewal comes ahead of the third season, which will debut on January 21, 2022.

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani.

The series is exec produced by Shyamalan, Basgallop, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham. It is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists.

“Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”