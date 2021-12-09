Screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna On Building The ‘House Of Gucci’ For Ridley Scott – Crew Call Podcast

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
For 15 years filmmaker Ridley Scott wrestled with finding the perfect feature adaptation of Sara Gay Forden’s novel about the murder of Maurizio Gucci by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.  At one point Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie were even circling the project. However, the 544-page book proved a challenge for several screenwriters. That is until UK born, Columbia University alum and Black List screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna arrived with a Godfather-inspired, couture and dry-humored take; something Scott could visually wrap his arms around. The MGM-United Artists Releasing feature has awakened cautious adult moviegoers during the pandemic with the biggest debut to date at $22M over 5-days, a current running domestic B.O. of $36.2M on its way to $70M.

Listen to our Crew Call conversation with Bentivegna on how he cracked House of GucciHe is co-credited on the screenplay with Becky Johnston who also has a story by credit:

