‘Queer Eye’ Producer Scout Productions Hires ‘Love Fraud’ Showrunner Amy Goodman Kass

Amy Goodman Kass, showrunner and exec producer of Showtime documentary series Love Fraud, has joined Queer Eye producer Scout Productions.

Goodman Kass has been named SVP, Documentary, reporting to Head of Documentaries Joel Chiodi.

It comes as the company is bolstering its doc ranks with series including a Barney the Dinosaur docuseries for Peacock, HBO Max’s Equal and a series about the Hillsong Church.

Goodman Kass has previously overseen documentaries for HBO, A&E, NatGeo, PBS, Travel Channel, and History Channel, including the series Undercover High, I Am Rebel, and America Revealed. She is represented by ICM Partners.

“Amy is an extraordinary talent who commands a unique ability to bring true stories to their rightful audiences with her keen eye and expert storytelling. We are excited to have her join the Scout team as we move further into the documentary space,” said Chiodi.

“I’ve followed Scout’s trailblazing work since their earliest years and I’m thrilled to join forces with them now to help guide their expanding documentary division and collaborate on a uniquely diverse, ambitious, and inspiring slate of documentaries,” added Goodman Kass.