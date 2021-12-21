Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Jessica Henwick Discusses Working On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ And Her Upcoming Directorial Debut

Editor’s Note: Deadline is proud to launch Scene 2 Seen, a new podcast hosted by Associate Editor Valerie Complex.

This podcast was inspired by the phenomenal work done by Dino-Ray Ramos and Amanda N’Duka on Deadline’s former New Hollywood podcast. The duo worked tirelessly to uplift and provide a platform for women, people of color and member of the LGBTQ+ community in the film and television industry. I aim to pick up where they left off, in addition to speaking with talent and tackling subjects that pertain to the entertainment business that might be deemed controversial.

The first episode of the podcast features actress Jessica Henwick who appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Iron Fist and next stars in The Matrix Resurrections, and the upcoming Knives Out sequel.

Henwick and I spoke over zoom. She came on camera with a comfy hoodie and a big smile. We talk about her role in The Matrix Resurrections and her experience making the film, working with franchise director Lana Wachowski and franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The busy actress shares how she got the news about landing the Matrix role from Wachowski, describes her extensive physical training to prepare for the shoot and reveals what Reeves and Moss are like off-camera.

We also discuss the challenges women in action cinema continue to face and Henwick’s upcoming directorial debut with the short film Bus Girl.

To listen to our lively discussion, click the link below. If you like what you hear, be sure to hit the like button and subscribe. The Scene 2 Seen podcast is available on all platforms!