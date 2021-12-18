Skip to main content
Disney Networks Including ESPN Go Dark On YouTube TV

‘Saturday Night Live’ Will Have Limited Cast & No Live Audience Tonight Amid Omicron Surge

SNL
NBC via YouTube

With New York emerging as the epicenter of the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic, tied to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, NBC’s Saturday Night Live has imposed restrictions for its taping tonight.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew,” a spokesperson for SNL, which is based in New York, said Saturday. “The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

New York State yesterday recorded the highest single-day total of new Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The count of 21,027 new infections is well above the previous recorded high of 19,942 on January 14, at the absolute peak of the winter 2021 surge.

“The surge is here. It’s going to get worse….We know it’s going to get worse, especially after Christmas Day,” NY Governor Kathy Hochul told MSNBC’s Katy Tur last night.

Paul Rudd is the SNL host tonight with musical guest Charli XCX. Here is a promo:

