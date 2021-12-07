‘Sanditon’: Some New Men Arrive For Season 2 Following Theo James’ Exit – First Photos

Season 2 of Masterpiece PBS’ Sanditon will feature several newcomers ready to shake things up following the exit of Theo James.

James, who portrayed Sidney, departed the UK period drama following the series’ surprise two-season renewal last spring.

Joining for Season 2 are Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, a man of wealth who is thoughtful, cerebral, and antisocial to the point of reclusiveness, he lives in his family seat at Heyrick Park; leader of the military regiment taking up residence in Sanditon; Tom Weston-Jones as Colonel Francis Lennox, who soon shows that first impressions aren’t everything; Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser and Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter, who both strike up an acquaintance with Charlotte’s younger sister Alison Heywood (Rosie Graham). Making Georgiana’s acquaintance is the enigmatic and worldly Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), a Byronic artist, lover, critic, and explorer in equal measures.

Rose Williams returns to play the high-spirited and independent heroine Charlotte Heywood. The series is based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel and was developed by Andrew Davies. It will see Williams’ Heywood return to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

Also returning are Crystal Clarke (Georgiana Lambe), Anne Reid (Lady Denham), Kris Marshall (Tom Parker), Kate Ashfield (Mary Parker), Jack Fox (Sir Edward Denham), Charlotte Spencer (Esther Denham), Lily Sacofsky (Clara Brereton), Turlough Convery (Arthur Parker), Kevin Eldon (Mr. Hankins) and Adrian Scarborough (Dr. Fuchs).

Sanditon, Season 2 premieres Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c on Masterpiece on PBS.

See the photos above and below.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne Joss Barratt/PBS