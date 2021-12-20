Saints’ ‘SNF’ Success Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘The Simpsons’ & ’60 Minutes’ Lead Non-Sports Programming

NBC’s coverage of was an obvious winner for primetime, the same way the New Orleans Saints were the clear conquerers of the latest NFL game.

Earning a 3.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 14.13 million viewers in fast affiliates, SNF was the highest-rated and most-watched program of the evening. SNF, which saw the Saints dominate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0, fell slightly from the previous week’s game, featuring the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers (4.0, 15.06M). Following SNF, other sports-related content lead the pack. Fox’s The OT (2.6,10.26M) came in second, followed by Football Night In America (2.4,9.86M).

In the non-sports world, The Simpsons and 60 Minutes lead ratings and viewers. The Simpsons (1.1,3.80M) was the highest-rating non-sport show, while 60 Minutes (0.7,7.93M) drew in the biggest non-sports audience. 60 Minutes fell significantly from the previous week.

CBS premiered yet another holiday movie special with Christmas Takes Flight in the 8 p.m. hour (0.4, 3.31M). The latest holiday television movie was steady from last week’s A Christmas Proposal (0.4,4.18M).

ABC had a quiet night with a showing of The Sound of Music (0.3, 3.18M). The CW had an even quieter Sunday evening with both Legends of The Hidden Temple and The Black Pack: We Three Kings earning 0.0 demo ratings.