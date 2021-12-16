Ryan Seacrest Inks Multi-Year Deal Extension For ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Ryan Seacrest will be ringing in New Year’s Eve in Times Square for years to come. MRC Live and Alternative have signed Seacrest to a multi-year deal extension to host and EP Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The deal, for an unspecified number of years, comes ahead of this year’s 50th celebration of the show and Seacrest’s 17th as host and executive producer. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airs live December 31 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

“It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home. I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter. I’m grateful I get to do what I love every year and collaborate with the best-in-class teams at MRC and ABC on this annual event.”

“Ryan is a singular talent. His consistent passion for entertainment coupled with his profound business, pop culture and audience insight, make Ryan one of the most prolific talents in the industry,” said MRC Live & Alternative President Adam Stotsky. “This year as we look to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,’ MRC is thrilled to extend our partnership with Ryan who has been integral to the show’s legacy and dominance year after year.”

Seacrest also is host of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, his nationally-syndicated LA morning drive-time show for iHeart Media, as well as a nationally-syndicated Top 40 radio show. Seacrest also co-hosts and co-executive produces ABC’s Live With Kelly And Ryan, for which he earned an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Seacrest has earned several Emmy nominations as host of ABC’s American Idol, which returns for its 20th season in early 2022.

Seacrest’s deal was negotiated by Jeff Refold, COO and CFO of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, Jonathan West at Latham & Watkins LLP, and United Talent Agency.