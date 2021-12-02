‘Rust’ Ammo Supplier Claims He Didn’t Provide Live Rounds To Gun That Took DP Halyna Hutchins’ Life

Seth Kenney of PDQ Arm & Prop, the ammunition supplier to Rust, told ABC’s Good Morning America today that he didn’t supply the live rounds to the film production, one of which was ultimately used in a gun discharged by Alec Baldwin, that killed DP Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21.

“There were other dummy rounds that were integral to the gun belts. So those rounds, we can’t speak to,” Kenney told GMA, “It’s not a possibility that they came from PDQ or from myself personally.”

“When we send dummy rounds out, they get individually rattle tested before they get sent out,” Kenney added, “So if you have a box of 50, you’ve got to do it 50 times. And at that point you know they’re safe to send.”

Alec Baldwin, In Clip Of ABC News Interview, Says He Has “No Idea” How Real Bullet Got On Set; Actor Says “I Didn’t Pull The Trigger”- Update

The news comes in the wake of ABC’s 360-degree coverage of Rust: Baldwin is sitting down with George Stephanopoulos tonight for a one-hour special; a teaser of that showing the Oscar nominated actor claiming he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins and also injured the movie’s director, Joel Souza. The attorney for Rust assistant director David Halls on Good Morning America also corroborated Baldwin’s claim that the gun “was a misfire” and that “Alec did not pull that trigger.”

Kenney’s interview with GMA contradicts with what he told investigators on Oct 29, which was that the dummy bullets could have been mixed with “reloaded ammunition” he obtained from a friend a couple of years ago. The reloaded rounds would have had a Starline Brass logo, which is similar to the branding on the blank and dummy rounds PDQ supplies to film productions.