‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: VH1 Unveils Season 14 Queens Lineup, Sets Premiere Date

VH1 will ring in 2022 with a fresh crop of fierce queens looking to become America’s Next Drag Superstar for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. During its holiday event on Thursday evening, VH1 shared that the Emmy-winning competition program will premiere on Friday Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Entering the Werk-Room and also vying for the $100,000 cash prize this upcoming season are 14 queens hailing from all over the country and beyond. While the roster of newcomers will feature some queens coming from notable drag families, Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will also tout a couple of firsts – including the series’ first straight contestant and first queen from Michigan.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, fresh off a successful Emmys season, is produced by World of Wonder productions, with RuPaul serving as host. Post-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following the flagship series’ return at 9:30 PM ET/PT on VH1. Untucked gives viewers a behind the scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens await their fate and see who will need to lip-sync for their life to avoid the week’s elimination.

Reigning Drag Race winner Symone will host a YouTube livestream where fans can learn more about the upcoming talent on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET. In the meantime, more information about the new queens can be found below. Watch a Candyland-themed ru-veal above.

Alyssa Hunter (Cataño, PR)|Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @thealyssahunter

The huntress is on the prowl! As one of the most celebrated pageant queens from Puerto Rico, Alyssa knows her way around a runway and delivers stunning looks wherever she goes. She’s here to prove that not only can she give a fierce lewk, she also has the performance chops to bring back the crown to her hometown.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Atlanta, GA)|Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @angeriavm

This southern belle from ATL will light up any room with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. An old school pageant queen, “Angie” is here to serve fierce fashion and face with a country charm that you can’t help but fall in love with.

Bosco (Seattle,WA)|Instagram/TikTok: @hereisbosco

Don’t let her laid back Seattle grunge vibe fool you, this fiercely competitive queen is all about femme fatale glamour. With her razor-sharp wit and an impressive arsenal of drag talents, Bosco will stop at nothing to bring the crown back to Seattle.

Daya Betty (Springfield, MO)|Instagram/TikTok: @dayabetty, Twitter: @daya_betty417

You Betty be ready! Hailing from the House of Methyd, this edgy six foot four goddess is serving 80’s inspired rockstar realness. Daya’s known for crafting incredible looks out of any material she can get her hands on and will do whatever it takes to claw her way to the top and claim that crown.

Deja Skye (Fresno,CA)|Instagram/Twitter: @dejaskye, TikTok: @dejaskye101

This pastel princess prides herself on embracing all her curves and swerves. Deja is known for her bold, colorful drag aesthetic and design skills. She’s a sweetheart, but she has killer lip sync skills, so watch out for her!

Jasmine Kennedie(New York City, NY)|Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @jasminekennedie

The ditzy doll of New York City has arrived! She is known as a high energy dancing queen who brings polished drag and the gift of gab. Her personality may be bubbly and fun, but she is drop dead serious about slaying the competition.

Jorgeous (Nashville,TN)||Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @jorgeous_1

Hello-tis, it’s Jorgeous! This spicy Latina dancing diva started drag at the age of 16 and never looked back. A fierce performer who was born to do drag, Jorgeous is looking to dance the house down boots all the way to the top.

June Jambalaya (Los Angeles, CA) | Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @junejambalaya

This jambalaya is heating up! Bringing Black Girl Magic to the stage, June is known for her fierce

dance moves and is ready to show off her kicks and splits and put a fork in the rest of the competition.

Kerri Colby (Los Angeles, CA)| Instagram/Twitter: @kerricolby, TiktTok: @kerricolby

This bodacious queen is all about beauty, hair and body-ody-ody. From the legendary House of Colby,

Kerri is a bold diva who tells it like it is, while always looking flawless. She came to slay the game in true Colby style!

Kornbread “TheSnack” Jeté (Los Angeles, CA)| Instagram/TikTok: @kornbreadthesnack

The bakery is open and Kornbread is being served! This LA queen is a performance powerhouse with a

deliciously sassy personality. She will leave you gooped, gagged and gandered and will want a taste of what she’s cooking!

Lady Camden (Sacramento, CA)|Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @ladycamden

Three cheers for America’s little spice girl! Born in the UK but now living in Sacramento, this professional ballet dancer turned drag queen is ready to take the world by storm serving class and sass and living the pop princess fantasy she always dreamed of.

Maddy Morphosis (Fayetteville,AR)|Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @maddymorphosis

This small-town camp and comedy queen is ready for her big stage debut. As the first heterosexual queen on Drag Race, Maddy’s quirky performances set her apart from the pack and she’s here to prove she can perform with the best of them.

Orion Story (Grand Rapids, MI)| Instagram/Tiktok: @theorionstory

Orion is a retro sex kitten with a campy edge. As the first queen to represent Michigan, this midwestern beauty brings a smoldering Lana Del Rey energy to her drag and is eager to share her unique drag stylings with the world.

Willow Pill (Denver,CO)|Instagram/Tiktok/Twitter: @willowpillqueen

A quirky little pill, this queen digs deep to deliver a wicked sense of humor and a darkly eccentric drag style. She is season 11 winner Yvie Oddly’s drag sister, so expect the unexpected from Willow Pill.