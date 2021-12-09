‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Dove Cameron, Taraji P. Henson & Nicole Byer Among Season 14 Guest Judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race has unveiled its slate of guest judges with some new and returning faces set to help determine America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Also set to make appearances throughout the season are Jennifer Lopez, Sarah McLachlan, Norvina and Leslie Jordan.

The 14 queens vying for the crown and a grand prize of $100,000 are Alyssa Hunter (Cataño, PR), Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Atlanta, GA), Bosco (Seattle, WA), Daya Betty (Springfield, MO), DeJa Skye (Fresno, CA), Jasmine Kennedie (New York City, NY), Jorgeous (Nashville, TN), June Jambalaya (Los Angeles, CA), Kerri Colby (Los Angeles, CA), Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Lady Camden (Sacramento, CA), Maddy Morphosis(Fayetteville, AR), Orion Story (Grand Rapids, MI), and Willow Pill (Denver, CO).

RuPaul’s Drag Race, fresh off a successful Emmys season, is produced by World of Wonder productions, with RuPaul serving as host. Post-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following the flagship series’ return at 9:30 PM ET/PT on VH1.

Watch a trailer for the upcoming season above.