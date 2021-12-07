Roselyn Sanchez To Co-Host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ In Puerto Rico; Daddy Yankee To Perform

Fantasy Island star Roselyn Sanchez has been tapped to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in Puerto Rico. The show also will feature Reggaeton superstar and San Juan native Daddy Yankee in a hometown performance.

Puerto Rico will serve as the inaugural destination for the show’s first-ever Spanish-language countdown. The new year’s bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The show will air Friday, Dec. 31, live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. Puerto Rico’s countdown will occur at 11 p.m. EST/12 a.m. AST.

Sanchez joins Seacrest, who will be in Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy, along with co-host Ciara heading up the LA Party, co-host Billy Porter from New Orleans, and Powerball correspondent Jessie James Decker, who will announce the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” live from New York. Additional performers will be announced in the lead-up to show night.

Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke in Fox’s reboot of the classic series Fantasy Island. She previously starred in the ABC drama Grand Hotel and in Devious Maids from Marc Cherry. She will make her feature length directorial debut on Diario, Mujer y Café and made her directorial debut with the award-winning short film Satos. Her other credits include Rush Hour 2, Actor Valor, The Game Plan, and CBS’ Without a Trace.

Daddy Yankee, known as the “King of Reggaeton”, release his international hit single “Gasolina” in 2004, which is credited with introducing Reggaeton to audiences worldwide, and making the music genre a global phenomenon. Since then, he has sold around 30 million records, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists. Most recently, he was awarded Songwriter Of The Year for the third time at the 2021 ASCAP Latin Music Awards and received the Billboard Hall of Fame Award becoming the first urban Latino artist to enter. His other global hits include “Despacito” (with Luis Fonsi) “Con Calma” (Ft Snow ) , “Dura” & most recently “Problema”.