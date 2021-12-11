Skip to main content
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Heads To Los Angeles For 2022 – Report

A song claims Cleveland rocks. But Los Angeles will rock harder in 2022, thanks to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s apparent decision to move its induction ceremony here.

The latest episode of Who Cares About the Rock Hall?, the podcast from Joe Kwaczala and Kristen Studard, saw Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony director Joe Gallen talk about next November’s Los Angeles show.

“I can’t say the venue for sure yet, but definitely L.A. it looks like in early November,” Gallen said.

His words seem to confirm comments made by John Sykes, chairman of the Rock Hall Foundation. He talked about Los Angeles backstage in October at the 2021 Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
“We’d like to alternate between Cleveland, New York and L.A.,” Sykes said. “These are the three core areas of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with, obviously, Cleveland being the epicenter. It’s where our museum is.”
The move to Los Angeles won’t be a first. The ceremony was last held here in 2013.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame previously announced Cleveland would host the annual Induction Ceremony every two years (alternating with New York) beginning in 2018. The 2020 ceremony was canceled and transformed into an HBO special.

