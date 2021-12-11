Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Heads To Los Angeles For 2022 – Report

A song claims Cleveland rocks. But Los Angeles will rock harder in 2022, thanks to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s apparent decision to move its induction ceremony here.
The latest episode of Who Cares About the Rock Hall?, the podcast from Joe Kwaczala and Kristen Studard, saw Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony director Joe Gallen talk about next November’s Los Angeles show.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame previously announced Cleveland would host the annual Induction Ceremony every two years (alternating with New York) beginning in 2018. The 2020 ceremony was canceled and transformed into an HBO special.
