‘Riverdale’: Chris O’Shea Joins CW Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: A mysterious new character is moving to Riverdale. Chris O’Shea has joined the CW series in a major recurring role.

O’Shea will play Percival Pickens, Riverdale’s newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival’s also manipulative, powerful and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters, most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale’s founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a “utopia,” a dark agenda he pursues quietly but ruthlessly.

Season 6 picks up where Season 5 ended, with Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) deciding to give their romantic relationship another shot, just as a bomb planted by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) under Archie’s bed was about to go off. Strangely, that bomb seemingly doesn’t explode, and when Archie and Betty wake up the next morning, they’re living in the town of Rivervale, their lives in Riverdale but a distant dream.

The CW is series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater executive produce.

O’Shea can be seen recurring on the new season of Netflix’s You and most recently appeared on CBS’ Magnum P.I. Previous recurring credits include several seasons on CBS’ Madam Secretary and arcs on the NBC series Gone and Freeform’s Baby Daddy. He is repped by Stride Management, Innovative Artists and United Agents.

