‘Ridiculousness’ Spinoffs ‘Messyness’ & ‘Deliciousness’ Renewed By MTV For New Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Ridiculousness spinoffs Messyness and Deliciousness will be back. MTV has renewed Messyness for a second season and Deliciousness for a third.

Hosted by Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Season 1 of Messyness returns for a weeklong special event beginning at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday, December 27. Remaining Season 1 episodes will air every Thursday in January at 9 p.m., following Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Food-focused Deliciousness is set to return for Season 3 in 2022.

Like the original MTV series hosted by Rob Dydrek, Messyness is a comedy clips series that showcases people living their best lives and being brave enough to celebrate their own messiness. The series indulges in the most debaucherous clips found on the internet – everything from awkward proposals to nights out gone wrong and cheaters caught red-handed. Messyness seeks to celebrate dating, partying and all the messy stages of young adulthood.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Polizzi is joined by panelists including Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210), Olympic medalist Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray (HBO’s All Def Comedy).

Hosted by Alexa & Katie alumna Tiffani Theissen, along with panelists Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie), Deliciousness features the all-star foodies reacting to the internet’s most viral and entertainment videos.

Both series hail from the producers of MTV’s Ridiculousness, which ranks as the No. 1 cable series for total minutes consumed with over 55 billion minutes watched in 2021 to date.

Ridiculousness, Messyness, and Deliciousness are produced by Thrill One Media and Gorilla Flicks, with Rachel Tung and Jessica Zalkind serving as executive producers for MTV.