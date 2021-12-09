‘Resident Alien’: Showrunner & Cast Tease “Slow Burn” Of Season 2, Alex Borstein’s Guest Star Stint – TCA

Resident Alien has a number of treats in store for fans – from more octopus action to guest stars and shapeshifting – when it returns to SYFY and USA for Season 2 in 2022.

Set to return Jan. 26, Resident Alien is based on the Dark Horse comics and follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day.

On Thursday, during NBCUniversal’s TCA segment, showrunner and EP Chris Sheridan joined stars Tudyk, Alice Wetterlund, Sara Tomko and Corey Reynolds to dish the deets the series’ sophomore season, including Alex Borstein’s involvement.

“That she joined us this season was fantastic, it was a lot of fun,” Tudyk refelcted. “Her relationship with Chris goes back a long way…they have a really strong friendship and it’s really fun to watch them more than anything together,” .

Among the Season 2 storylines is one that sees the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star begin a romantic relationship with Tudyk’s Harry. Borstein will play Carlyn, a socially awkward lab worker who fancies the series’ main alien.

The cast also touched on another storyline set in New York. While the stars themselves couldn’t travel to the Big Apple due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they made do with Vancouver, which served as a “pretty cool, second New York,” Tomko said. Without revealing too much about the upcoming episode, Sheridan said the New York-based adventure will be one that more directly brings the series back to its source material.

“As soon I read it, I thought it would be a great journey for Alan and Sara to do,” Sheridan said about an arc in the the original graphic novels.

Sheridan continued to speak on how Harry and Asta’s (Tomko) relationship will carry over to the upcoming season and how it will continue to help the former learn more about human connection.

“I think the journey in Season 2 is sort of extending that humanity to people outside of Asta – learning empathy and trying to realize that maybe there’s other people in this world who he can maybe care about as well in addition to Asta,” he said. “It definitely continues into the second season, it’s going to be a slow burn – we don’t want to do it too quickly where suddenly he’s caring about everybody.”

The panelists additional touched on their beliefs in the extraterrestrial, potential singing scenes and more. Resident Alien also stars Levi Fiehler and Judah Prehn.

Other news is that Astrid & Lilly Save the World, starring Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin, will also premiere on Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY and USA.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, Resident Alien was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV, Robert Duncan McNeill, Christian Taylor and Nastaran Dibai also executive produce.