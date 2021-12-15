Rep. Judy Chu “Relaunches” Creative Rights Caucus In Congress; Rep. Drew Ferguson To Co-Chair

Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA) has “relaunched” the Creative Rights Caucus with a new Republican co-chair – Drew Ferguson (R-GA). The caucus advocates for the creative industries and their workers.

“I am so proud to be partnering with Rep. Drew Ferguson to relaunch the Creative Rights Caucus,” Chu said. “I helped to found the CRC because I wanted more of my Congressional colleagues to understand that the creative industries aren’t just movie stars and high powered producers, but that these are a core part of our economy. In fact, in 2019, creative industries contributed 1.5 trillion dollars to our GDP and employed over 5.7 million workers. Most are blue collar jobs such as electricians, carpenters, makeup artists, and more. But with many creative industries forced to pause operations during the pandemic, middle class workers were suffering.

“I’m proud that Congress stepped in and passed critical aid by fixing unemployment insurance so that the mostly gig-based entertainment workers were included in the relief and through programs like the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. The creative industries are a vital part of the economy all across the country, from California to Georgia. That is why I am so happy to have a co-chair like Rep. Ferguson who knows and understands the individuals who are most hurt by things like piracy. I look forward to collaborating together to protect the rights of creators and help showcase their important work to our colleagues in Congress.”

Ferguson said that “Creativity plays an important role in driving economic growth, and I’m proud to join Representative Chu in relaunching the Creative Rights Caucus as we work to foster opportunities for all Americans. By working together, we will take steps to improve copyright protections that allow the film and television industry to continue creating jobs in my home state of Georgia and across America. I’m confident that our collaboration will further the discussion and usher in a new era of the protection of creative rights that help bolster the 21st-century economy.”