‘Red Rocket’s Bree Elrod Inks With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Red Rocket breakout Bree Elrod has signed with Anonymous Content for representation.

In the dark comedy from acclaimed writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), which is set for release on December 10, Elrod plays Lexi—the estranged wife of washed-up porn star Mikey Saber (Simon Rex), who returns to his small Texas hometown, regardless of the fact that no one wants him back. Since leaving the adult movie industry herself, Lexi has retreated to their hometown and slipped into drugs, but Mikey’s return sparks in her a mass of conflicting feelings, not all of them negative.

The A24 pic marking Elrod’s first leading role in a film premiered at Cannes and has received Gotham Award nominations for Best Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performance and Breakthrough Performer, among other accolades.

Prior to Red Rocket, Elrod spent nearly two decades working in the theater, appearing in Off-Broadway productions of Coriolanus (Shakespeare In The Park, The Public Theater), My Name Is Rachel Corrie (Minetta Lane Theatre, directed by Alan Rickman), Sehnsucht (JACK Theatre) and Jump!/Realism (Kirk Theatre). Her regional credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime (Portland Center Stage), Fire in Dreamland, Constellations (KC Rep), A Streetcar Named Desire (KC Actors Theatre), Twelfth Night (HASF), Rock N Roll (ACT/Huntington Theatre) Angels in America (Boston TheatreWorks) and San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award winner The Two Noble Kinsmen (The Old Globe).

The Topeka, KS native now based in Brooklyn has been a part of several productions from NYC’s 52nd Street Project and is a member of The Actors Center and Actors Equity Association.

Elrod continues to be represented by ID PR.