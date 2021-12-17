Rebecca Eskreis To Helm ‘ClearMind’; Freestyle Acquires ‘The Xrossing’; Gravitas Nabs ‘They/Them/Us’; The New Yorker Studios Set ‘Nothing To Declare’ Premiere – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Eskreis has signed on to direct ClearMind, a thriller about the dark side of Virtual Reality therapy and the slippery slope of using simulated life to avenge the real.

Goldcrest Films

The film scheduled to enter production in Northern California next spring is the second from Eskreis, whose feature directorial debut, What Breaks the Ice, was recently released in theaters, on demand and on digital platforms via Cinedigm. 30 Miles from Nowhere’s Seana Kofoed penned the screenplay and will produce with River Place Production’s Kristin Tegtmeier Higgins (The Boy’s Gone). Miriam Hoffman is handling casting.

Eskreis is represented by Sara Alexander of Alexander Creatives and Stuart Rosenthal at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American VOD rights to The Xrossing, an Australian coming-of-age thriller from director Steven J. Mihaljevich. The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios will release the film across internet, cable and satellite platforms on January 11.

The Xrossing watches as a young girl is found murdered at at the fringes of Swan View, leaving the neighborhood in shock. The unsolved murder incites three teenage friends to place the blame on a mysterious and reclusive man, known as Black Bobby. Their ignorance fuels a series of horrid hate crimes against him, until one of the boys breaks the cycle of his peers’ toxic masculinity.

Mihaljevich and Carl Maiorana wrote and produced the film, in which the former stars alongside Kelton Pell, Luke J. Morgan, Georgia Eyers, Jacob O’Neill and Jamie Smith.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire The Xrossing directly with Mihaljevich of Playtime Motion Pictures.

Check out the trailer for the film below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights To Jon Sherman’s romantic comedy They/Them/Us, with plans to release it across digital and cable VOD platforms on February 1.

They/Them/Us Gravitas Ventures

The film starring Joey Slotnick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Amy Hargreaves (13 Reasons Why) tells the story of Charlie (Slotnick) and Lisa (Hargreaves), two single parents who meet on a dating site, move in together way too soon, and attempt to blend their new family of four teenagers while forging a new relationship. It is all set against the light-hearted backdrop of the Columbus kink scene.

Sherman and Melissa Vogley Woods penned the script for the pic, which was one of the first to be greenlit under SAG-AFTRA Covid protocols in August of last year. Garrett Bates (The Atlantic City Story) and Chadd Harbold (Most Beautiful Island) produced, with Tim Perell (Last Chance Harvey) exec producing.

Gravitas negotiated the acquisition deal with Glen Reynolds from Circus Road Films. Slotnick and Hargreaves are both repped by the Artists and Representatives Agency, with Slotnick managed by Sweet 180 and Hargreaves by Smith Talent Group.

***

The New Yorker Studios has announced that it will release Oscar hopeful Nothing to Declare in January as part of the award-winning New Yorker Documentary series that’s available for streaming on the brand’s digital platforms.

Nothing to Declare The New Yorker Studios

The documentary short directed by Garret Daly charts the fascinating adventure of two Irish boys, Keith Byrne and Noel Murray, who were infamous stowaways to New York in 1985. In August of that year, they began an incredible trip which saw them end up in The Empire State via an Air India flight from London. Their journey baffled security in three countries, caused a major terrorism alert, and left their parents in the dark about their whereabouts for days. Now, thirty-six years later, Keith and Noel appear together on screen for the first time to recount the story.

Martina McGlynn produced, with Ryan Suffern, Eamonn Fitzgerald and Gerry Burke exec producing. The film premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in July, there winning the Academy-qualifying Best Short Documentary Award. It’s subsequently gone on to screen at DOC NYC and the Irish Film Institutes Documentary Festival, winning the Audience Award at the latter.