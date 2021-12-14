‘Reasonable Doubt’: Michael Ealy, Pauletta Washington, Sean Patrick Thomas Among 5 Cast In Onyx Collective’s Hulu Series

Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Thadeus J. Mixson (Safety) and newcomer Aderinsola Olabode are set as series regulars and Pauletta Washington (Genius: Aretha) and Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy Of Macbeth) have been tapped for key recurring roles opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi in Disney’s Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. The legal drama hails from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature.

In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Ealy will play Damon. Giving OG prison bae vibes, Damon isn’t someone you should look at too long unless you are trying to get into trouble. Complex, smart, troubled, Damon is a former client of Jax’s who’s been in prison for sixteen years for a murder he didn’t commit.

Thadeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode Theo Yang/ Lydia Canbakal

Mixson will portray Spenser. A full-on teenager, complete with lots of eye rolling and attitude, Spenser is the son of Jax and Lewis. Spenser makes it clear that he prefers to spend time with his dad (a video game designer) instead of his mom.

Olabode will play sweet, loving, Naima, the daughter of Jax and Lewis. Naima hasn’t hit the teenage years yet (unlike her 13-year-old brother, Spenser) and she’s still an obedient, loving child to both her parents.

Washington recurs as Mama Lu. Mama Lu keeps it real about everyone and everything (unless it’s about her own mistakes). Jax’s mother, Mama Lu is opinionated and a little overbearing. She loves Jax and she also loves Jax’s husband, Lewis. She makes it clear she thinks that Jax should work less and spend more time with her husband.

Thomas is Brayden Mitchell. Rich, sexy, stylish, entitled, and savvy, but don’t let that fool you: underneath that is a brother from Southeast D.C. whose bite is actually worse than his bark. Brayden comes in as a client at Jax’s firm and immediately rubs her the wrong way.

Mohamed executive produces alongside Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense “Dream Team,” and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers.

Ealy most recently co-starred in ABC drama series Stumptown with Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson. Other credits include major roles on ABC’s Secrets and Lies, Fox’s The Following and Almost Human and BET’s Being Mary Jane and a recurring role on HBO’s Westworld. He’ll next co-star opposite Kristen Bell in The Woman in the House and in the Lionsgate film The Devil You Know with Omar Epps. Ealy is repped by The Gersh Agency and Anonymous Content.

Mixson most recently starred in the Disney+ original film Safety and recurred on The Wonder Years. He was awarded Best Young Actor for his performance in South Of Heaven by the AFIN International Film Festival and has a number one song on Chicago urban station 92.3. He is repped by Paradigm and Bill Foundation Media Partners.

Reasonable Doubt is Olabode’s first television series. She is repped by Jeremy Apody at LA Talent.

Washington’s recent credits include Genius: Aretha Franklin, She’s Gotta Have It, The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story, The Parkers, Beloved and Wilma. She has starred on and off Broadway in Jesus Christ Superstar, Sophisticated Ladies, Shakespeare’s Cabaret, among others. She’s repped by WME.

Thomas most recently appeared as Monteith in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth set for a Christmas Day release, and will also be seen in the upcoming Till from director Chinonye Chukwu. An actor and producer, his additional television credits include S.W.A.T., The Good Fight and Ghost Tape among others. Thomas is repped by Innovative Artists and AFA Prime Talent.